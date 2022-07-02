Customers Have Dubbed This $10 Brightening Gel an ‘Amazing’ Purchase to Battle Melasma & Rosacea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Achieving an even texture with no unevenness or redness seems nearly impossible, but we can surely try. For those expecting mamas or mamas who just gave birth, we’re sure one pesky skin problem you never considered before was melasma. Defined by Cleveland Clinic, melasma is a patchy discoloration on your skin. Many products say they help, but little do: but we may have found an affordable gem.

Now earlier this year, NY Mag published a doctor-recommended list of products to be used for preventing or fading melasma. While a lot was rather expensive, there was one that caught our eye: and it’s only $10. Dubbed the “best retinoid alternative,” with Dr. Y. Claire Chang, dermatologist of Union Square Laser Dermatology said in the article that “For pregnancy, a simple azelaic-acid serum is best.”

If you’ve been looking for something like this, it may be time to learn more about this $10 gem.

The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension is a brightening cream that’s both lightweight and powerful. Made with 10 percent azelaic acid, this cream is said to improve your skin texture, brighten your skin tone, and eliminate dull skin. Per Derm Collective, azelaic acid is a medication used to treat up to moderate acne and work to eliminate rosacea.

Now the Ordinary recommends doing the patch test before applying: so apply a small amount to your arm to see if you react fine. You apply this cream both day and night. Another note from the brand: make sure this cream is used in a routine without “direct acids, EUK 134 0.1%, retinoids, pure or ethylated vitamin C, or peptides.”

One Ulta reviewer said, “It also makes my makeup look great and last longer I feel! As far as my skin goes it helps with redness as I have minor rosacea. I highly recommend.”

Another review on Skinstore said: “Within a week of using, I noticed I had an even complexion with almost zero hints of redness from (what was) my ever-present rosacea. An even complexion was nothing more than a dream before I met The Ordinary’s Azelaic. Miracle in a bottle!”

This must-have cream is available at Ulta, Skinstore, Sephora, and Kohl’s.

