This Anne Hathaway-Approved Brand Has an ‘Effective’ Detoxifying Cleanser for 30% For Sephora’s Fourth of July Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially that time of the Summer when sales are happening left and right. Now we’re jumping for joy (our wallets aren’t). But just because our wallets are being party-poopers doesn’t mean we can’t take advantage of some can’t-miss sales happening at our favorite stores. From Best Buy to Sephora, there are so many things at a now much-more affordable price. With Sephora, we’re fawning over this celebrity-loved brand: Tata Harper.

Per Instyle, so many stars like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Martha Hunt, Jessica Alba, Emma Watson, Kate Hudson, Brooke Shields, and, of course, Anne Hathaway adore this luxurious brand. While it’s normally quite expensive, you can get one of their most popular cleansers for over 30 percent off.

Tata Harper Purifying Pore Detox Cleanser $53.00, originally $76.00

The Tata Harper Purifying Pore Detox Cleanser is a cruelty-free, gel-to-oil cleanser that gently targets a slew of problem areas. Good for acne-prone, combination, and oily skin types, this vegan cleanser has amazing ingredients like broccoli extract and papaya enzymes for an optimal anti-pollution effect.

Along with that, so many swear by it for truly deep cleaning their skin, unclogging their pores, and fixing oiliness. Per the brand, you should apply this both day and night onto dry skin. Massage up to three pumps into your skin and then rinse off to continue the rest of your routine.

The only complaint people have had about this cleanser is that it can be pricey, but thanks to this sale, there’s nothing stopping thousands of customers from stocking up this weekend. One of the top reviews said: “This is by far my favorite face cleanser!… It keeps my skin soft feeling and I love the smell of it as well! Been using this product for years.” Another reviewer added, “Favorite cleanser ever!!! Have purchased it multiple times. Well worth the price for me. Great for my acne-prone skin and does not dry me out.”

