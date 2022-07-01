5 Swimsuit Cover-Ups From Amazon That Shoppers Say Are ‘Super Flattering & Fun’ for a Beach Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Make the beach a stylish affair in more ways than just a cute swimsuit. By now you’ve almost completed your swimwear shopping, but there’s a chance you missed one important piece: a swimsuit cover-up — it takes your entire look to a whole new level without too much effort. The best swimsuit cover-ups are pieces that you can quickly pull on. Let’s be honest, a cover-up is so much better than switching back into everyday clothes. They’re fashionable, easy to wear anywhere, and flattering. Don’t forget, they can be extremely comfy thanks to their relaxed fit that’s always a must-have for either beach or pool-side chilling.

Luckily, Amazon has hundreds of beautiful coverups that fit right within budget, too. And we’re talking about picks that are under $30. So, dive into this summer with more than just the perfect bathing suit. Take a look below at the swimsuit coverups at Amazon that’ll make you want to instantly get away.

Blooming Jelly Women's Swimsuit Coverup

Meet the swimsuit cover-up of your dreams that still looks good even while not at the beach. It’s chic, classy, and comfy — literally everything you could wish for in one piece.

Blooming Jelly Womens Swimsuit Coverup

If you like a style that’s fun and flirtatious, opt for this bohemian-styled cover-up . The unique embroidery adds charming detail that’s impossible to miss.

SIAEAMRG Swimsuit Cover Up

CPOKRTWSO Women's Swimsuit Cover Up

It’s good to have options and this sheer cover-up has plenty of colors to choose from. Plus, the flattering loose-fit is made for a laidback beach trip.

CPOKRTWSO Women's Swimsuit Cover Up

Jeasona Women's Bathing Suit Cover Up

Crochet is a classic choice when it comes to a swimsuit cover-up . That’s why you can expect loads of compliments coming your way with this lovely fit.

Jeasona Women's Bathing Suit Cover Up

pinziko Women's Beach Cover Up

Maybe you thought this swimsuit cover-up was a dress at first glance. And you’re not wrong to assume because it’s perfectly suitable for any casual event.