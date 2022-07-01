Shoppers Say This ‘Heavenly’ Brightening Cream Keeps Skin ‘Wrinkle Free’ & It’s 56% Off Ahead of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never too late to give your skin a reset. Brightening creams are one of the best ways to combat environmental stressors that deeply damage our skin. That’s why a cream that repairs those visible signs is a winner on our list. Of course, brightening creams are perfect for obtaining a glowing complexion, especially those infused with vitamin C. If you’re a huge fan of powerful antioxidants, then this vitamin C cream is a new staple to add to the collection. Andalou Naturals’ Probiotic + C Renewal Cream helps support the skin’s health and vitality for normal and combination skin types. Ingredients like vitamin C and fruit stem cells reveal brighter, clearer, and firmer skin. One reviewer even mentioned that they purchased it three times because they loved how it kept their skin “wrinkle-free, soft, and smooth.”

But did we mention that this advanced cream is also 56 percent off thanks to Amazon’s early Prime Day deals? The Probiotic + C Renewal Cream is only $13 right now and it’s a can’t-miss steal to stock up on.

Andalou Naturals Probiotic + C Renewal Cream

Image: Andalou. Courtesy of Andalou.

Andalou Naturals Probiotic + C Renewal Cream $12.59, originally $28.52 Buy now Sign Up

As mentioned before, the revitalizing facial cream gives the skin a brighter and more balanced appearance. It also helps to even the skin tone and improve any sun damage. A reviewer said their entire family swears by this product for a fresh, radiant complexion.

“Trust me when I say this moisturizer is used by my entire family, 81-year-old mom to 13-year-old son,” said the reviewer. “It absorbs straight into my big pores and I literally feel it nurturing my skin and feeding it what it needs [..] it’s seriously a slice of heavenly cream.”

Everyone needs a face cream that gives their skin an extra boost. Snag the Andalou Naturals’ Probiotic + C Renewal Cream now so you can restore your complexion at such a good deal.