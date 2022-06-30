This Bethenny Frankel-Approved Tinted Moisturizer Gives a Perfect ‘Natural Look’ & Protects From Sun Damage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bethenny Frankel has done the hard work, now she wants us to reap the rewards. In an April TikTok, Frankel tells us to “run, don’t walk” to buy the ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint because it’s a “good tinted moisturizer” and there’s a shade for everyone.

“I’ve tried it all,” Frankel said in her video. “These are items you should buy.”

ILIA’s skin tint is packed with SPF 40 protection and fuses skincare, makeup, and sun protection all in one formula. It’s lightweight, available in 30 shades, and will leave your skin looking like skin, so it’s great for those who prefer a natural look all year round.

Hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalane, and niacinamide work together to improve your bare skin and creates a natural barrier to keep hydration in throughout the day. It’s also fragrance-free, silicone-free, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, so it’s A-OK formula for sensitive skin.

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Image: ILIA Image: ILIA

Buy Now $48 Buy now Sign Up

And Frankel isn’t the only one who loves the ILIA skin tint. Based on over 8,000 reviews on the ILIA website, the Super Serum Skin Tint has an overall 4.5 rating, with so many people saying it leaves their skin feeling dewy, hydrated, even, and it doesn’t feel like you’re wearing makeup.

“I’m a skin care junkie but hate wearing make-up,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I hate the feel of foundation on my face and prefer a natural look. This skin tint is awesome!! Hides imperfections, gives an amazing glow, is weightless, AND has skin care and SPF in it!!! … BTW I’m 68 yrs old and it’s VERY hard to find make-up that doesn’t settle into lines/wrinkles and make you look older! This stuff is amazing!!!”

And although it has SPF, this stuff won’t leave a white cast, one reviewer pointed out. “I am loving this serum. It’s got so many good ingredients. I especially love the SPF without a white cast. I also like the sheerness of the color. It’s just a little to even out my skin … I apply with my fingers and get just a nice smooth application.”

Run, don’t walk, Frankel said. And based on these reviews, we have no choice but to trust her implicitly.