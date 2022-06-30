This $15 Hack That Shoppers Use to Prevent Sweat Stains Near Armpits ‘Lasts the Whole Day’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Excessive sweating is a given during the summertime. There are plenty of ways to avoid a sweaty summer, from a portable air conditioner to a neck fan. But there’s one area of our body that’s more difficult to cool down while on the go: the underarms. Visible armpit sweat can make anyone uncomfortable and embarrassed. And the worst part? It takes a toll on our favorite clothes throughout the season. While deodorant helps to mask the odor, it doesn’t do the same with perspiration. Luckily, we’ve found an excellent solution that eliminates both. These underarm sweat pads keep your armpits and clothes clean and dry.

Each package contains 100 pads that are $16 for a limited time but are typically only $21. Without a doubt, these affordable pads are the best sweat shields to add to your cart now.

“These armpit pads work like a charm,” said a reviewer. “They absorb sweat and smell and will protect your clothes from sweat stains and prolong the wear between washes.”

These disposable pads will keep you fresh and feeling confident. They are super absorbent, breathable, ultra-thin, and leak-proof. Best of all, it provides discreet protection all day. The armpit pads adhere to the shirt and don’t easily shift or fall off. One shopper confirmed this, and said, “It sticks well to clothes and lasts the whole day. [The pads] absorb odors and sweat so clothes stay dry and odorless.”

Keep in mind that they should not be used on wool products, but fits any other fabrics.

So, sweatproof your wardrobe this summer with these underarm sweat pads at Amazon.