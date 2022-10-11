This TikTok-Loved Amazon Brand Is Filled With Lululemon Lookalikes You Can Get for 20% Off During Prime Early Access

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been tempted to splurge on a pair of Lululemon leggings — don’t hit “add to cart” just yet. Amazon shoppers have found the perfect pair of Lululemon legging lookalikes that are all highly rated because they’re just that good. Athleisure shouldn’t have to cost a fortune, and the Gym People at Amazon make that possible with their stylish yet high-performance gear.

Luckily, the affordable TikTok-loved brand is offering up to 20 percent off on so many workout fits during Amazon’s Early Access Sale. You’ll need to be a Prime member to get these deals, and if you’re not, you still have time to sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Whether it’s non-see-through bottoms to moisture-wicking tops, the Gym People has plenty of options for every preference. We particularly have our eyes on the Capri leggings

and High Waist Running Shorts

. They come in so many pretty colors and are made from a buttery soft polyester-spandex blend.

Their high waistband won’t dig into your skin and the interlock seam construction reduces chafing. Both pairs feature slight compression so everything stays where it should without cutting off circulation. And yes — they have pockets! And they’re big enough to fit your phone, keys, wallet, or any other essentials so you don’t have to bring a purse to your workout. You can also snag amazing discounts on the brand’s best-selling sports tanks, cozy pants, and more.

So, save your money and pick up some Lululemon lookalikes on sale. You and your wallet will both be more than pleased.

THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Capri Leggings

Looking to buy more athleisure lately? Well, these ultra-stretch-fit leggings

perform well and feel super soft. The tummy-control pair features moisture-wicking fabric, a comfortable high waist, and it has four large pockets.

THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Racerback Workout Tank Top

This athletic tank top

is comfortable and stylish, and now it’s deeply discounted. For just $15, the slimming shirt has a built-in bra that definitely makes it a must-have for any workout fit. Plus, there are so many flattering colors on sale to choose from right now.

THE GYM PEOPLE Women High Waisted Running Shorts

Courtesy of THE GYM PEOPLE.

You no longer need to justify dropping over $50 bucks on exercise shorts thanks to this super affordable pair. Get these high-waisted running shorts

for just $18 while it’s in stock. Best part? It comes in over 30 colors and designs that are all discounted.

The Gym People Women’s Long Sleeve Cowl Neck Sweatshirt

Image: The Gym People. Courtesy of The Gym People.

Soft, lightweight, comfortable, breathable — everything you could ever want in a workout sweatshirt

. This pullover keeps you covered and warm, especially when temperatures start to cool down next season. You only have a few hours to snag this tunic sweatshirt for 30 percent off.