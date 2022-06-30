These Lululemon Dupes Have Become Amazon Shoppers’ ‘Holy Grail Leggings’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been tempted to splurge on a pair of Lululemon leggings — don’t hit “add to cart” just yet. Amazon shoppers have found the ultimate pair of Lululemon legging dupes that have now been dubbed “holy grail leggings” because they’re just that good.

The Colofulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants come in over 35 colors and are made from a buttery soft polyester-spandex blend. Their seamless waistband won’t dig into your skin and the flatlock seam construction reduces chafing. And they feature slight compression so everything stays where it should without cutting off circulation.

And yes — they have pockets! On each leg! And they’re big enough to fit your phone, keys, wallet, or any other essentials so you don’t have to bring a purse to your workout. For only $25, people are saying these leggings are the real deal.

Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted Yoga Pants

Image: Colorfulkoala Image: Colorfulkoala

Buy Now $25 Buy now Sign Up

“Let me start off by saying I am a big fan of Lululemon. I’ve been buying their clothes for a while because they are great quality and perform quite well during high-intensity workouts. However, I’d been looking to buy more “athleisure” wear lately (as I’m working from home for the next 6 weeks) and couldn’t justify dropping another $100 on a pair of leggings that I’ll just be sitting around the house in,” one reviewer said. “These leggings 100% live up to the hype! They are incredibly comfortable and fit perfectly, providing just the right amount of compression and stretch.”

Another wrote, “These are my holy grail leggings: soft, seamless waist, squat proof, flattering, not too long on my legs, and it has pockets!!! … They don’t roll down in the waist and the fabric on the waist sits so flat and seamless. I have no complaints, everything about these leggings is true perfection.”

Save your money and pick up a pair of these $25 Lululemon dupes instead. You and your wallet will both be more than pleased.