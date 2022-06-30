Amazon Shoppers Agree These Calming Dog Treats Are ‘Outstanding’ at Preventing Stress From 4th of July Fireworks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The 4th of July is all fun and games until the fireworks come out. Once the booms and crashes start, many dogs spiral into a panic attack. But for pet parents who have stumbled upon the NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Aid

, the 4th of July has become so much more enjoyable for both them and their pups.

Sold in yummy chewy treats, the Quiet Moments Calming Aid contains chamomile, L-tryptophan, melatonin, and thiamine, all of which work together to naturally calm your dog. Depending on your dog’s size, you can give him 1 to 6 treats at least 30 minutes before the fireworks start (though some pet parents of bigger dogs found preparing even earlier in the afternoon worked best) to prevent panicked barking, panting, chewing, digging, and any other firework-caused frenzy.

These treats have over 17,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with most pet parents saying that they really make a difference during fireworks, thunderstorms, parties, car rides, or other high-stress events.

“A friend and her two dogs came to visit me and my two dogs over the 4th of July. Four dogs on the 4th of July!!! A friend of hers had recommended these and she brought some with her,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The next 3 nights we gave them each one at around 3 or 4 in the afternoon and another around 8 in the evening. What a HUGE difference! We’ve tried [darned] near everything to keep the dogs calm and, as far as I can tell, this is the only thing that has worked.”

Another reviewer wrote, “We used these to help our dogs deal with fireworks on the 4th of July. These treats worked like a charm. The dogs rested most of the nights we used these treats. Our dogs coped with 6 grueling nights of booms with no barking, growling and hiding under the bed.”

Your dog doesn’t have to freak out on July 4th this year. Get these treats rushed to your house and watch the calm take over.