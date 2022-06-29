This $26 Travel-Friendly Organizer ‘Safely Stores’ Up to Five Pairs of Sunglasses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s rain or shine, sunglasses always are a must-have for any summer day. Not only are they great for withstanding the sun’s rays, but the glasses also make for a fashionable look. And if you possess quite a few, then you’re in luck. We’ve found the best solution to bring your favorite pairs everywhere. Smartop’s sunglass organizer

at Amazon offers ample storage and protection for your eyewear, especially when traveling. But the best part? It doesn’t just have to hold your go-to shades. This compact case is ideal for those who own other types of glasses, but never have space for each pair.

It saves space thanks to its foldable design that opens up to five independent slots. Then, it can be rolled up or has a handle for it to be hung up. “This case works perfectly for easy access to my sunglasses at home, and then the case rolls right up so easily for travel,” said a reviewer. Now, it’s so easy to change into different glasses, from your prescription frames to stylish sunglasses.

Image: SMARTTOP. Courtesy of SMARTTOP.

This $26 sunglass organizer is a game-changer for every set of eyeglasses you own. Each softly lined slot has enough space to perfectly fit whatever size, along with a velcro strap to secure them inside the case. There’s also a clasp closure on the exterior for added safety. The convenient case comes in various colors and compartment sizes, but only the 5-slot black and green versions are available.

Another reviewer added how she loved the eyewear organizer whenever she traveled: “This worked great! It allowed me to bring a few pairs and safely store them in my luggage and bag for transport. It fit all of my different shapes/styles, including larger frame glasses.”

So, snag this sunglass organizer at Amazon right now for the brighter days ahead.