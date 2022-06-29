Dog Owners Say These Calming Drops Are a ‘Miracle’ & They’re on Sale Just in Time for 4TH of July Fireworks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few things we can be certain of every 4th of July. Most of our friends will throw some sort of barbecue even if they’ve totally lost faith in the US government and justice system (it can be hard to focus on celebrating Independence Day when you’re being denied your reproductive freedom), someone in the family is bound to get a sunburn, and no matter where you live, you’ll probably hear fireworks all afternoon, evening, and night long. That also means that your furry friends are probably going to be freaking out at the loud noises and bangs. But this year, there’s a new tool you can add to your cabinet of tricks to try to keep Fido nice and calm even amidst the raucous celebration: homeopathic calming drops for dogs that some users swear by.

If your pet dog or cat gets stressed or agressive when the fireworks are raging outside, or when you have company over for summer bbqs, then this product could help. As one reviewer said, “Agression in animals is no joke, and it is so good to know that there are affordable products out there that ACTUALLY WORK!”

Courtesy of Bach.

Bach Rescue Remedy Drops $15.97 Buy now Sign Up

Bach’s Rescue Remedy

comes in a convenient dropper bottle that makes it easy to administer to your pet directly or to mix it with their food. The medicine is sedative-free, and is made with “Dr. Bach’s blend of 5 natural flower essences, hand-picked from his original gardens in the UK.” Those include Cherry Plum, Clematis, Impatiens, Rock Rose, and Star of Bethlehem. Even better? You can currently get 40% off your first Subscribe and Save order.

Each bottle comes with a 45-day satisfaction guarantee, so if it doesn’t work for your pet, you can get your money back. You should give your pet four drops per dose before, during, and after stressful situations, which includes the night of the fireworks, but they can also be used before traveling, vet appointments, when company is over, and more.

Feeling a little jealous of your pet? Not to worry. Bach’s actually makes a calming lozenge for humans, too.

Courtesy of Bach.

Bach Rescue Pastilles, Orange and Elderflower $8.96 Buy now Sign Up

Enjoy your lozenge, give your pet their drops, and maybe this year, your 4th of July will be a little less stressful than anticipated.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: