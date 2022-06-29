Olaplex’s New Shampoo Leaves Hair ‘So Soft and Voluminous’ & It Gives Your Scalp A ‘Detox’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing ever stays glamorous, even our healthy hair. But that doesn’t mean we can’t revive it. There’s plenty of reasons why the once glorious locks are no longer in their previous state, and one of those reasons is product buildup. It makes your hair appear dull, brittle, oily, or unruly. Luckily, Olaplex just dropped another hair-saving product for this exact concern. The No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo intensely cleans to bring back the healthiest-looking hair yet. One reviewer definitely noticed the difference after using this Olaplex product. “Before using it I could see that my hair was feeling a bit limp and dry and needed a pick me up,” they said. “After using it, I could definitely see a difference in my hair! It looked and felt so healthy!”

The clarifying shampoo is already a hit among many customers. However, that’s no surprise with this cult-favorite brand — even celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Kim Kardashian swear by it for their haircare. And what’s not to love when it’s budget-friendly, too? So, there’s only a matter of time before this new Olaplex product sells out.

Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo

Image: Olaplex. Courtesy of Olaplex.

The No. 4C Clarifying Shampoo aims to remove impurities that damage hair while also repairing the broken bonds for stronger hair. It delivers incredible volume and softness, cleanses the scalp, and restores shine along with vibrant color clarity. One reviewer vouched, and said, “This shampoo smells decent and leaves your hair feeling and so looking soft and voluminous!”

Another one added, “As a curly girl who uses a lot of products, this clarifying shampoo is a godsend! It helps to detox my scalp and get rid of product buildup.”

The $30 shampoo offers your hair the reset it instantly needs. It also maintains hydration, but the brand recommends using its No.5 conditioner or No. 8 Intense Moisture mask for extra moisture.

So, say goodbye to bad hair days starting now with Olaplex’s No. 4C Clarifying Shampoo.