This Cult-Favorite Sensitive Skin Care Set Is On Sale at Costco For a Limited Time

When we go to Costco, there are a few sections we always check out first. You know we’ve got to make a trip to Costco’s legendary bakery section to see what sorts of goods they’re serving up, from seasonal sweets like key lime pie to year-round favorites, like their selection of muffins. But one area of Costco that doesn’t get enough praise is the health and beauty section. Thankfully, there are a few people out there who think like us, and Instagram account CostcoHotFinds just discovered that three cult-favorite products from Cetaphil are currently on sale for some of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

Right now, three classic Cetaphil products are on sale for $5 off at Costco through July 24. You can get a two pack of 20 oz containers of Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser, which also comes with a bonus 4 oz bottle, for just $14.49 in-stores for Costco members, or $14.99 online.

On Amazon, you can get a two-pack of the same cleanser for $25.04.

Courtesy of Cetaphil.

2-packs of Cetaphil moisturizing cream, which comes in 20-oz tubs, are also on sale at Costco for $5 off. That means they’re $13.99 in stores, and $14.99 on Costco’s website.

On Amazon, you can get a single 20 oz tub of Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream for $14.14.

Courtesy of Cetaphil.

Last but certainly not least, Cetaphil’s Moisturizing Lotion,

a lighter-weight formula than the moisturizing cream, is also on sale for $5 off. You can get a 2-pack that includes a bonus 4 oz bottle for $13.39 in-store at Costco, and it’s not available on the company’s website.

Courtesy of Cetaphil.

In the summer, we put our skin through so much, from matte primer and foundation that won’t budge while we’re sweating, to thick globs of sunscreen, to sunburns on the days when we forget about the sunscreen — it’s a lot. Help repair and protect you skin with these soothing Cetaphil products at Costco, and your face will thank you.

