Shoppers Love This Undercover Houseplant Litterbox That ‘Keeps the Odor Contained’ & It’s on Sale

Any pet owner understands how difficult it is to keep a clean home. Whether it’s stains or ruined furniture, nothing stays safe and spotless forever. Luckily, we found a solution that changes the game. It’s finally time for dog lovers to envy cat supplies. Amazon has a cat litterbox disguised as a houseplant. Any animal lover will appreciate this genius design, but it’s also a life-saver for any cat owner. Oftentimes, it can be a tedious duty to clean the litterbox even though the home will always contain an unmistakable odor. Now, this hidden litterbox easily takes care of that and adds decor to your home. One reviewer vouched for this and said, “It’s so easy to clean, and put back together. […] It keeps the odors super contained. It’s amazing.”

Typically, this inconspicuous planter is not cheap, to say the least. It’s originally priced at $99.99, but thankfully Amazon is having Black Friday-like deals early. You can get Good Pet Stuff’s Hidden Litterbox for 35 percent off, thanks to early Prime Day promotions.

There’s one thing we know for certain: your cat will definitely approve of this handy tool regardless. The large litter box residues inside a clay pot while a faux plant is nestled on top. However, many reviewers recommended buying a new plant to spruce up the look according to your preference.

Another reviewer added, “This is the coolest cat litter box ever. Even if you don’t want to customize, it’s the best looking planter/cat litter box that you could purchase for the price.”

There is also a filtered vent that helps to control the dust and odor. The houseplant litterbox is meant for large cats or multi-cat households. It’s also a great fit for those with small apartments with its space-saving design. No one will ever notice that it’s even your cat’s private sanctionary.

