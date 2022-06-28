Shoppers Have Found a ‘Miracle Worker’ For Frizzy, Coarse Hair & It Has So Many Uses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that hair care products have risen to the ranks among beauty lovers. Rather than spending too much on trips to the salon, there’s plenty of products that do the job. Whether it’s a hair styling tool or anti-gray hair serum, every concern can now be easily solved at home. Chances are you’re already looking for a new hair product that’ll transform your locks as well as the last one. Luckily, we’ve found a powerful leave-in spray that does a couple of miracles. Davines’ Ol All In One Milk Spray is a multi-function treatment that softens, detangles, controls frizz, and protects hair from heat. Actress Connie Britton also revealed that she’s a fan of this hair milk spray. One reviewer even called it ‘magic in a bottle’ and said, “I have tried a bunch of fancy [products] and others leave-in products, but this is by far the best.” The milk hair product is worth $36, but it’s definitely a staple to add to your hair care.

Davines OI All in One Milk Hair Spray

Image: Davines. Courtesy of Davines.

“This is a spray leave-in milky miracle worker,” said a reviewer. “It softens curls and frizz and creates a wonderful softness to the hair. It also enhances the color and adds shine as well. It calms your hair but does not weigh it down or greasy.”

The OI All In One Milk spray

leaves consistent, deep hydration that tackles frizz that’s often caused by dehydration. Whereas, the milk ingredient protects from heat damage along with delivering a luscious shine and silky feel to your hair. The Davines product also includes roucou oil for its anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties.

For those in the market for a game-changing hair product, snag Davines’ OI All In One Milk

for the most luxurious locks.