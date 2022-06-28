Salma Hayek Gets Her Sun-Kissed Glow From This Under-$30 Self-Tanner & Loves That It ‘Doesn’t Stink’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever wondered how Salma Hayek gets that sunkissed glow of hers, she finally revealed her secret — and it’s a much-loved self-tanner that, according to her, “doesn’t stink.”

Hayek told Harper’s Bazaar a few years back that her favorite self-tanner is St. Tropez Gradual Tan , which comes in both a body and a face formula. “I recommend it,” she told the site. “It doesn’t stink.” And if you’ve used self-tanner before, you know exactly what she’s talking about. St. Tropez doesn’t have that slight chemical scent that some self-tanners can’t seem to get rid of.

Salma Hayek isn’t the only one who loves the daily dose of bronze, several reviewers are big fans of the product as well.

“I’m not someone who feels the need to permanently have a tan but in summer I do like to warm up my skin, usually with make-up. So I thought I’d try this Gradual Tan Classic,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It’s easy to apply — and intended for face, neck, and decollete … I found it quite moisturizing.

They continued, “Essentially this is a little like a tinted moisturizer. The real difference here is that used daily it gradually builds a light to medium glow — which I’m glad to say I found natural looking.”

The face cream also features anti-aging properties, protects from blue light, and is dermatologically tested and approved. Plus, it’s 95% natural and contains raspberry and blueberry seed extracts, bell pepper extract, and melanin tan booster that won’t leave you orange.

St. Tropez also has a Gradual Tan Pre-Shower Mousse that gradually bronzes skin after daily use before bathing. It’s quick and easy to use, and won’t leave your skin feeling greasy.

The secret’s out! You can get Salma Hayek’s summer glow in a bottle (and not stink up the room after application!).