This Top-Rated Under Armour Sports Bra Is a Must-have for Large Chests, & It’s 25% Off as an Early Prime Day Deal

Finding the right sports bra can mean the difference between despising your exercise routine or actually enjoying it. And if you have a larger chest, you know how difficult finding a comfortable yet supportive sports bra can be. According to over 850 Amazon shoppers, the Under Armour Infinity High sports bra is one of the best for larger bust sizes, and you can pick one up for 25% off its original price.

Made for activities like running, aerobics, and court sports, the Under Armour Infinity High sports bra features tailored support through the bust and back to make sure everything stays in place while you’re on the go. And the wide straps won’t dig into your shoulders, while the criss-cross back keeps you standing up tall.

Under Armour Women’s UA Infinity High Sports Bra

“I’ve always had issues with sports bras,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I am a 34 around my back but have large breasts (DDD),” they continued, noting that sports bras either fit too big around the back and too tight in the cups or too large in the cups and too small around the back.

“I feel like this is the one I have been waiting for my whole life,” the reviewer wrote. “I got a large and it fits perfect on the 1st hook which it’s how it’s supposed to be … The style for the criss-cross is adjustable so it gives the perfect support without digging into [my] skin … Definitely recommend. Will be going on my runs feeling supported.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I wear a 36 D and after reading reviews I ordered a large. It was very very right around my ribs so I had to order an extender. It now fits great. Very supportive, lifts bust without sagging. Doesn’t make my body bulge in weird places like some sports bras do.”

Depending on the color, you can save 20% to 25% off the Under Armor sports bra’s original price of $60. Now is the time to revamp your workout wardrobe and feel better during your exercise routine.