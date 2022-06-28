You Can Save Up to $400 on Martha Stewart Rugs at Macy’s But You’ll Need to Act Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For those of you who have been shopping around for an area rug to complete a space in your home, you know that they are quite the investment. And the larger your space, the more money you’ll have to shell out. But if you act now, you can pick up a wool area rug from the Martha Stewart Collection by Safavieh at Macy’s and save hundreds on select pieces.

As part of Macy’s July 4th sale, Martha Stewart Collection area rugs are being sold for criminally low prices — you’ll seriously feel like you’re stealing them. For just a few hundred dollars, you can scoop up a full-sized rug for every space in your home.

The cream-and-blue faux wool area rug, for example, normally goes for $945 for an 8′ x 10′ size. But you can pick up that exact rug for just $340.20 right now using the code FOURTH. Or, pick up a 9′ x 12′ version of the same rug for just $459, down from a whopping $1,275.

Martha Stewart Collection Cream and Blue Area Rug

Looking for something a bit more neutral and basic? This Martha Stewart Collection jute rug brings nature indoors. And the 6′ x 9′ size usually goes for well over $800, but using the code FOURTH, you can pick it up for just $301.68.

Martha Stewart Collection Neutral Area Rug

And if you’re looking for a bit more color, the Moss area rug from the Martha Stewart Collection at Macy’s will definitely give you cottagecore vibes. It’s also made with a faux wool yarn and the 5′ x 8′ size is on sale for $283.68 down from its original listing price of $788.

Martha Stewart Collection Moss Area Rug

These July 4th deals aren’t going to last long, so check out the entire line of Martha Stewart Collection area rugs here to find the dream rug you’ve been searching for at a price you can’t beat.