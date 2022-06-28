Costco Is Already Rolling Out Halloween Decor & Disney Lovers Should Be Especially Excited

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Yes, we quite literally just took the first step into summer a few days ago, but for a good portion of us, celebrating the summer solstice means we just got one season closer to Halloween. Costco is already rolling out the Halloween decor — and fans of spooky season and Disney have a lot to get excited about.

Instagram account @costcosisters spotted the first pumpkins of the Halloween season at their Pacoima Costco location. These pumpkin decorations come in a set of three and feature three fun fall colors. You can pick up the set for $75.

And at a Chicago-area Costco location, one shopper spotted a Disney Halloween town ready to go for fall. This set comes with 12 figurines including a haunted house, two spooky trees, a mouse-eared lamppost, and a handful of recognizable characters like Goofy, Minnie, Mickey, and Pluto (all in costume, of course).

And this Costco set could be the start of your new favorite Halloween collection. There are so many Disney-themed Halloween figurines out there on Amazon for you to collect and add to your vignette. This Nightmare Before Christmas set, for example, comes with Jack, Sally, and Zero, as well as Jack’s decrepit mansion.

And these guys from Disney’s The Haunted Mansion are too good not to add to your scene. Beware the hitchhikers!

It’s honestly never too early to start preparing for spooky season. And with Costco rolling out new Halloween decor so early, we can start the creepy, crawly celebrations months in advance.