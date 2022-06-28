If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You can never have too many bags, especially if you have kids. Between carrying snacks if you’re going to baseball practice or spending the day at the pool, you need a bag that’s spacious enough to hold all of the things. And one that also stays organized so you can quickly grab and pull out what you need in a jiff. If your current tote isn’t cutting it, let us introduce you to the Bogg Bag — according to shoppers, “it holds everything.”

The Original Tote Bag is a structured bag that is durable and easy to maneuver, thanks to the long straps that fit over your shoulders, or around the arm. the bag’s structure also makes it “tip-free,” which means no more of your bag falling over in the car or while you’re out and about. But the best feature? The bag is waterproof and perfect for days at the pool or beach. Another feature we have to share is that the bag is completely washable in case any spills or sticky fingers get on your tote. “I just love it, you can fit a lot of things there and it is perfect for water, sand messy weekends at park. Love it!” a reviewer said.

Bogg Bag Original Bogg Bag Tote

Bogg Bag

And, let’s talk about all of the space the tote offers. As you scroll through reviews, all of them rave about how much the inner section of the bag holds. From beach towels, to hats and even baseball gear, the bag is roomy enough to make sure all of your belongings fit.

Bogg Bag

The reviews for the bag are near perfect, and reviewers can’t stop sharing how great of a bag it is. One shopper wrote: “I love this bag! I took it to the beach and was able to fit everything inside for me and my two kids. It’s durable and functional. The small inside bag is perfect to hold my wallet and phone. This will be our “summer bag” for many summers to come.”

Another shopper wrote: “I have taken this to the beach and lake, it holds all my belongings, stands up, and things don’t fall out. Easy to rinse off and clean. Love it!”

“This bag exceeded my expectations,” a final reviewer said. “You can seriously fit your entire life into it. I’ve watched videos too of how creative people get with their storage/organization too. It’s the best bag, especially if you have little ones! Honestly, just stop reading and buy it!”

Want one for yourself? Head to Bogg Bag to snag one (or two) of the “perfect” tote bag.