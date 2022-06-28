These $10 Herb Scissors Are a ‘Brilliant’ Gadget That Makes ‘Cooking So Much Easier and Faster’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are you’re always on the lookout for a product that saves time and hassle. Luckily, Amazon always seems to have the answer to even the most random problems. We’ve found the perfect item that speeds up the cooking time in the most unexpected way. Meet your latest kitchen gadget: herb scissors

. Cooks can finally say goodbye to tedious chopping with this affordable tool that snips in no time. These $10 herb scissors feature five-layered, stainless steel blades that equal 10 knife chops, according to the brand. They cut herbs in ideal-sized pieces, whether as a garnish or dish ingredient.

One reviewer can vouch for these scissors, and said, “I love using a gadget in my kitchen, and this one sure makes my life easier cutting my chives, and herbs in my cooking so much easier and faster.” The herb scissors can cut onions to strips, snip fresh herbs, chop up celery, and even be used for shredding paper. This multipurpose tool is one of the most useful kitchen appliances to own. Be at ease while cooking your next delicious meal in a jiffy with these herb scissors.

Joyoldelf Herb Scissors Set

Image: Joyoldelf/Amazon. Courtesy of Joyoldelf/Amazon.

Nowadays, time-saving gadgets are a staple in many people’s kitchens — for good reason. But these herb scissors are always extremely easy to use and clean. Its soft silicone handle ensures long-lasting comfort no matter how many veggies need cutting. Additionally, these scissors also come with a protective cover and a cleaning comb to push off any leftover herbs.

“I love these scissors!! They are so easy to use and very handy to have the cleaning tool come with it,” said a reviewer. “I never knew how much I was missing out by not having these a staple in my kitchen.”

These ‘brilliant’ scissors

are an appliance that you definitely don’t want to miss on, especially for your summer herb garden. Snag the herb scissors at Amazon right now to help out in the kitchen.