Shoppers Say This Under $25 Sports Bra Is the ‘Only One That Matters’ — It’s ‘Comfortable’ and ‘Supportive’ Even for Running

Finding the right sports bra is tough, despite the endless options that exist. The best sports bras are comfortable, fit great and offer the best support no matter what activity you’re doing. Plus, most of us are still wearing athleisure daily, so it has to be cute and functional enough to get us through the day. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found the perfect bra

, and it’s the “only one that matters,” according to one reviewer.

The Running Girl sports bra

has over 18,900 five-star ratings from reviewers who love the bra. The coveted bra is offered in 46 colors and prints. It’s made from nylon and spandex, which makes it fit your body without losing its shape. Plus, it’s machine washable, so you can toss it in for a quick wash with no special instructions or extra care time.

If you’re planning to wear the bra to work out, you’ll notice that the bra has moisture-wicking fabric that absorbs sweat and odors. The elastic band also won’t irritate your skin like other bras thanks to its soft design that doesn’t pull on the skin.

Don’t worry if you’re not going to wear the sports bra

to exercise in. The fabric keeps you cool even if you’re wearing it around the house and to run errands. Plus, the criss-cross back is cute no matter where you wear it.

Ahead, see three of our favorite options of the sports bra that you’re going to want to stock up on in every color.

Sports Bra in Black

Running Girl

One shopper called the sports bra the “best” before adding, “I push, pull, press or lift 20,000 pounds five days a week and this is my most comfortable and supportive sports bra, so I ordered more. I can wear it without a top and it looks great and is not indecent.”

Sports Bra in Pink

Running Girl

Another said that it’s the “most comfortable bra I’ve ever owned.” They also added: “I have Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis. I’m also a 36DD on a 5-foot 1-inch frame. Wearing a regular bra or sports bra was a nightmare of pain where it touched my ribs and shoulder blades. I wasn’t looking for high support, just something I could wear casually, perhaps do yoga in, that would be comfortable and minimizing — and this does both. I even fell asleep in it, and slept all night. My favorite touch is the straps. It makes wearing a tank top possible again without worrying about mega bra straps showing.”

Sports Bra in Python Red

Running Girl

“Holy freaking moly! I have tried 50 [plus] bras, and none of them give this kind of support,” a final reviewer exclaimed. “I usually have to wear underwire sports bras, and they are so uncomfortable. I was looking for that same kind of support, but no underwire and this one totally surprised me! I will be buying one in every color!”