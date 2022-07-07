The Best Way to Stay Cool & Unwind This Summer? These Boozy Popsicles That Come in so Many Yummy Flavors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are two things that always go together: popsicles and fun (just ask Oprah!). Especially when it’s the summertime. But for some reason, we’ve limited ourselves by branding these treats as kid-only refreshers. We turned double digits and suddenly popsicles were no longer for us adults. What’s up with that? Well, I’ve got good news for popsicle lovers who are past 21: boozy popsicles are here and they’re as deliciously refreshing as you’d imagine.

SLIQ Spirited Ice has every flavor you’d want in a spiked popsicle — rum, whiskey, vodka, even agave — and they taste even better than your favorite mixed drink. And, yes, they will get you a little buzzed and feeling good.

The popsicles come in different flavor packs as I mentioned, so whether you’re a fan of light or dark liquor, you’ll be able to find something up your alley. The pops each have about 8% ABV (so about half of a typical mixed drink) and have the same flavor profiles as your typical go-to, but the frozen concoctions are even more refreshing. And, perhaps the best bonus: they’re so easy to carry with you on the go. Instead of big bulky bottles or cans, these lightweight pops can be carried in purses, totes or backpacks with ease. Bring them with you frozen or freeze them when you get to your destination. Either way, the trip there will be so much easier.

I currently have four flavors in my freezer (vodka, whiskey, agave spirit and rum) and love how convenient they are to pull out individually or bring as a pack. Each box set comes with three different flavors that blended perfectly with the alcohol. For example, the whiskey pack comes with apple, cola and ginger options. They’re all blended so well and taste like a senior mixologist had her hand in the process. Not only do these pops take the stress out of crafting cocktails yourself — I always overpour and create a liquid that’s truly too potent to consume — they ensure you’ll get a yummy treat every time. I’ve sampled 12 flavors and love them all. Seriously.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. SLIQ is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

SLIQ.

Vodka Frozen Cocktails

The vodka popsicles are undoubtedly my favorite. They come in super refreshing flavors like lemonade, blue raspberry and cranberry grapefruit, and feel so tropical. When you’re enjoying one of these, it truly feels like a vacation. Better yet: each one is about 90 calories, so you’ll be able to treat yourself and stay on track with any health goals.

Vodka Frozen Cocktails $19.99 Buy now Sign Up

SLIQ.

Agave Frozen Cocktails

Sit back, relax and unwind with the most refreshing margarita you’ve had to date. These agave flavors pack the most delicious punch and will make any backyard barbecue cooler.

Agave Frozen Cocktails $19.99 Buy now Sign Up

SLIQ.

Rum Frozen Cocktails

You don’t need an island getaway to feel like you’re on vacation. Instead, open up this box of rum daiquiris and feel the ocean breeze in your own backyard. The coconut lime flavor is my favorite since it tastes exactly like a piña colada. Expert hack: Blend the coconut lime and pineapple pops together and place them in your favorite tumbler for the easiest DIY drink in history.

Rum Frozen Cocktails $19.99 Buy now Sign Up

SLIQ.

Whiskey Frozen Cocktails

I am by no means a whiskey fan. I’ve tried Jack and Cokes, whiskey gingers and everything in between to only dislike the spirit more over time. However, I do actually enjoy the whiskey popsicles. They’re sweeter and less sour than mixed drinks and I can actually taste the additional mix-ins, like the apple, cola and ginger.