The Internet Famous Darlana Pendant Lights Are 20% Off & We’re Buying Every Size

Good lighting is everything — and no, we’re not talking about Instagram selfies. The lighting in your home can truly make or break a space. A lighting fixture’s style has to fit your home’s aesthetic, be it farmhouse or retro revival and it has to provide as much (or as little) lighting as you need while simultaneously accentuating the other elements in your house’s interior. Finding the perfect lighting is tricky but there’s one Internet-famous light that checks every box and it’s called the Darlana. Currently, Visual Comfort’s Darlana pendant lights are one of the most sought-after lighting fixtures in the game — you’ve probably admired them a time or two while perusing your favorite interior designer on Instagram or Pinterest.

The best part? For a limited time, the popular light brand is having a 20%-off sale on various sizes and styles.

Darlana Small Lantern

The Darlana Small Lantern is super lightweight and simple. Working well over a kitchen island or breakfast bar, the small-scale fixture completely elevates a space and instantly becomes a statement piece. After the discount is applied, the Darlana Small Lantern is only $431.20.

Darlana Medium Lantern

Circa Lighting’s Darlana Medium Lantern is similar to its smaller counterpart, boasting a longer chain and a larger canopy. This medium-sized light is available in a variety of finishes, like the popular gilded iron or antique-burnished brass. Place the medium lantern over a coffee table in the living room, or above your kitchen table for tasteful, bright lighting.

Darlana Mini Lantern

The Darlana Mini Lantern is at an extremely low price of $343.20 after Circa Lighting’s sale. Because of their petite stature, it’s best to hang these light fixtures together while lighting up your home’s interior. Snag these popular little lanterns in favorite finishes like aged iron, gilded iron and polished nickel.

Darlana Large Double Cage Lantern

The Darlana Large Double Cage Lantern isn’t just a light — it’s an absolutely stunning statement piece that truly fills a space. Hang this lantern in an entryway (extra points for high ceilings) to greet guests of your home with an elegant aesthetic piece.

Darlana Medium Linear Lantern

With a new, discounted price of $871.20, the Darlana Medium Linear Lantern is a beautiful lighting element that will charm any home. Finishes like aged and gilded iron, as well as polished nickel, will match any interior design trend you’re going for while revamping a space.

Circa Lighting’s major sale is all thanks to the brand’s Independence Day event, which is site-wide and lasts through July 5, 2022.