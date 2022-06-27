Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Brooke Shields Credits This Serum For Growing Her Lashes Back From Ruin & It’s on Sale Now

Brooke Shields
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooke Shields has been a beauty icon for decades now and still is today. Her effortless style and “no makeup, makeup” makes us all want to know what she uses. And, we’re in luck. In a Beauty Secrets video, Shields walked Vogue through her beauty routine and even shared how she got her lashes back on track after nearly ripping that out by taking off waterproof mascara for years. You can also snag Brooke Shields’ lash serum now from the Skinstore while it’s on sale.

Grande Cosmetic’s GrandeLASH MD Lash Enhancing Serum is one of the best serums to repair damaged and thin eyelashes, according to shoppers and Brooke Shields. The last serum’s formula is packed with L-Proline, an amino acid that assists in building healthy and strong lashes. There is also hyaluronic acid that moisturizes lashes and banishes dry and brittle strands without causing more breakage.

And according to the brand the serum holds a multitude of benefits. “This award-winning lash enhancing serum infused with vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to promote naturally longer, thicker-looking lashes in just four to six weeks, with full results in three months. It’s a favorite for helping to enhance short or thinning lashes, and it’s also ideal for restoring the appearance of brittle or damaged lashes.”

GrandeLASH MD Lash Enhancing Serum — $54.40, originally $68

The serum’s visible benefits are so impressive that it constantly sells out and doesn’t stay in stock, especially when it’s on sale. But don’t worry, Skinstore will have it back in stock in no time. Until then, this Brooke Shields loved brand has many other products that work to give you the best lashes yet.

GrandeREPAIR Leave-In Lash Conditioner — $20, originally $25

For lashes that need some TLC give this lash conditioner a try. The leave-in conditioner fortifies, strengthens and softens lashes. The result? Fortified lashes that look healthy and full. “I use this product nightly and can see the difference in the health of my lashes,” a shopper wrote.

