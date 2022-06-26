Elevate Your Living Space With These Chic New Releases From Threshold With Studio McGee — Starting at Only $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Target already has everything you could ever want: beauty finds, furniture, swimsuits, tech — the list goes on. Within the aisles are brands we adore, like Threshold, Jungalow, and KitchenAid. Speaking of Threshold, you can never have too many home products from the affordable brand. They’re chic, not too expensive, and can go with any home aesthetic. As if they heard our pleas, Threshold designed with Studio McGee released a whole new collection.

Whether you’ve been looking to add more pieces to your home or change the aesthetic entirely, Threshold’s new release is full of home decor must-haves. The new release is full of candles, coasters, and things to keep you cozy all year long! So why not treat yourself to a little Target shopping spree?

Snag these brand-new home decor pieces starting at only $10 below!

Basket Weave Knit Throw Blanket – Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee — $35.00

Stay cozy all year long with this gorgeously-colored throw blanket from the new collection. The knitted design is not only chic, but it can work in any home aesthetic.

Rectangular Wicker Magazine Holder – Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee — $50.00

Magazines, books, jewelry, wine — you can make this stunning wicker holder work in any way in your home.

Textured Asymmetric Striped Throw Pillow -Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee — $22.00

These subtle muted throw pillows add a touch of elegance wherever you put them.

4pk Marble Coasters – Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee — $15.00

What is a home without a beautiful, upscale coaster set? These marble coasters add a fresh look and protect your surfaces with ease.

9oz Glass Jar Mandarin Orange Blossom Candle – Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee — $10.00

Treat yourself to this gorgeous farmhouse-style candle with scents of mandarin and orange blossom.

