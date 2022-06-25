This Oprah-Approved Brand Just Released a Versatile & Space-Saving Ovenware Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our kitchens, nothing is too good to add some style and ease to our routines. Like we’ve said before, we want our kitchens to be so good that Martha Stewart would fawn over it! To achieve this goal, we’re always on the lookout for the next must-have set. This time, we’re obsessing over Our Place’s newest kitchen release.

Our Place has quickly become a cult-favorite kitchenware brand amongst customers and celebrities alike. Many have adored their products for their space-saving and versatile sets like the Our Place Only Pan and Our Place Perfect Pot. Stars from Oprah to Selena Gomez have raved about it, and we have no doubt they’ll love the newest addition: the Our Place Ovenware Set.

Courtesy of Our Place

The Our Place Ovenware Set is a five-piece oven set that can revolutionize how you cook family meals from now on. The must-have set has a versatile Oven Pan, Bakers (a trio of stoneware baking dishes), and a reusable Oven Mat.

Maximize storage and minimize the heavy workload for dinnertime with this beloved set. Available in five stylish colors, the ovenware is said to be able to replace your “sheet pan, cookie sheet, griddle, roasting pan, loaf pan, and more.” Along with that, it can bake, roast, braise, and heat, to name a few.

If you order now, the new release will ship to your home as early as early July.

