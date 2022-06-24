Tula’s Brightening Eye Balm Delivers a ‘Fresh Looking Glow’ Thanks To Its Secret Ingredient & It’s On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s incredibly easy for eyes to show they’re having a bad day. Whether it’s stress or aging, our undereye area needs extra assistance against its skin aggressors. Luckily, there are plenty of beauty products that deliver that much-needed glow. But this Tula product does a bit more. The Glow & Get It is a cooling and brightening eye balm. This game-changing formula instantly energizes your eyes thanks to its secret ingredient, hyaluronic acid. It also depuffs and improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles. No matter what, your skin will look and feel refreshed after using this eye balm. Best of all, it’s 22 percent off right now, along with other glow must-haves at Tula. Get Tula’s brightening eye balm at such an affordable price of $21 for a limited time. With over 3,000 reviews, you’ll want to test this pick-me-up eye balm.

Tula Glow & Get It Eye Balm

Image: Tula. Courtesy of Tula.

Tula Glow & Get It $21.84, originally $28

“Love the glow this product gives me and the tingling sensation that it has! I use it under my eyes for under makeup or to highlight my skin and under-eye if I am not wearing makeup,” said a reviewer. “I usually have puffy dark circles when I wake up, but I have seen an overall reduction in the intensity of them with this product even before I apply it in the morning!

The Tula eye balm works to instantly delivers a dewy glow, deep hydration, and cooling sensation. But there’s a lot more that this product does for your under eyes. It also improves the skin’s smoothness, calms irritation, firms, and even offers a highlighter effect. And it’s all thanks to its incredible ingredients like hyaluronic acid, caffeine, a fruity blend, and more. Many reviewers vouch for its incredible results, and one specifically said, “I simply love this! You can apply before or after makeup for a fresh-looking glow under your eyes.”

If you’re looking for a brightening solution to fix the dark circles and more, snag Tula’s Glow & Get It.