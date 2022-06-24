Best Buy’s Huge 4TH of July Sale Is Here & You Can Save Hundreds on In-stock Appliances From Major Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The 4th of July is almost here, and while for some people that means it’s time to vacuum the pool and start prepping for a mean bbq, for others it means that it’s time to start scouting out the best 4th of July sales. Luckily, there are quite a few to choose from, but the best 4th of July appliance sale we’ve seen is over at Best Buy. They’re offering hundreds of dollars off tons of major name-brand appliances, and even better? Unlike other stores which are seeing long shipping times and premium items that are out-of-stock, most of Best Buy’s discounted appliances will be delivered to you in just a few days.

If you do find a few new appliances that strike your fancy, now’s the time to buy. That’s because customers will get a $100 e-giftcard for appliance packages totaling $1,499 or more, and Best Buy is also offering 24 month financing through the My Best Buy Credit Card.

From refrigerators to washing machines, ovens to microwaves, here are some of the best Best Buy 4th of July sale appliance deals.

LG Side by Side Refrigerator with SpacePlus Ice — Save $434

Courtesy of LG.

You TikTok refrigerator dreams are about to come true when you treat yourself to this stainless steel LG side by side refrigerator. It has a space efficient ice maker, so you can have lots of interior space for organizing your food, as well as an NSF-certified pharmaceutical-grade water filter. Did we mention that it has a sleek look and interior controls to keep your kitchen looking modern and chic? Best of all, during Best Buy’s sale this fridge is $434 off of the regular price.

LG Side by Side Refrigerator with SpacePlus Ice $1398.99 Buy now Sign Up

Samsung High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer & Dryer Set — Save $980

Courtesy of Samsung.

This high-efficiency washer and dryer from Samsung won’t just save on water and elecricity, but thanks to the fact that they can be stacked, they’ll save you precious floor space, too. It has a steam function and an AI-powered OptiWash setting that senses how dirty your clothes and linens are in order to deliver the correct amount of cleaning power for each load. You’ll save $980 on the set during Best Buy’s sale.

Samsung High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer & Dryer Set $1899.98 Buy now Sign Up

Samsung Gas Convection + Range With WiFi — Save $270

Courtesy of Samsung.

Convection ovens are having a bit of a moment right now, and it’s no wonder — they’re basically like super-sized air-fryers. This stainless steel model with convection oven and gas range from Samsung even has a no pre-heat needed air fry setting for making all of your favorite foods, fast. It also has a handy fifth burner, which can be used for skillets.

Samsung Gas Convection Oven + Range With WiFi $899.99 Buy now Sign Up

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave — Save $110

Courtesy of Whirlpool.

We love over-the-range microwaves. They save tons of counter space, and are usually larger and more convenient than their smaller countertop models. This stainless steel version has a sleek modern look, and has a two-speed fan to help vent out cooking odors from whatever is simmering, bubbling, or frying on the stove.

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave $249.99 Buy now Sign Up

LG Front Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher — Save $150

Courtesy of LG.

There are two things that will always annoy us: dishwashers that don’t actually get your dishes clean, and stainless steel that should look modern and clean but that’s actually covered in fingerprints at all times. This machine solves both of those problems. It has a PrintProof stainless steel exterior, LG QuadWash system, and a third rack so you can fit more in your machine with each load, saving water.

LG Front Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher $749.99 Buy now Sign Up

You can check out all of these deals and more over at Best Buy.

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: