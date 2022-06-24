If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Pesky, noticeable under-eye bags and puffiness happen to everyone at some point. While it would be nice to indulge in celeb-approved facials or cosmetic procedures, it’s really not a reality for most of us. Thanks to incredible skin correcting products — like this Peter Thomas Roth instant firmx temporary face tightener — it’s definitely possible to achieve glowy, rejuvenated skin (even under your eyes) for a reasonable price.

Image: Peter Thomas Roth. SkinStore

You can find the Peter Thomas Roth instant firmx temporary face tightener on SkinStore.com for a newly discounted price of $49. With almost near-perfect reviews, shoppers who use the product are calling it a facelift in a tube. “On a lark, I tried it, and within 5 minutes the laugh lines had all but vanished and the fine lines around my eyes were gone,” wrote SkinStore shopper @KeepThemGuessing. “I have since purchased the full size, the FIrmX eye and the Unwrinkle Lip.”

The product is available in a 100-ML bottle with safe ingredients, and the retailer boasts that it will make you look ‘years younger’ after each use. We believe it after seeing how well their firming eye cream worked!

Using it is super simple, too. Shake well before each use, and apply it sparingly to clean, dry skin. Allow the product to dry for a few minutes, and splash face with water until the firming tightener is totally removed.

Another reviewer boasted about the effects the cream had on her own skin. “This cream is life changing!” wrote SkinStore shopper, Steph. “I am 50 years old and have bags under my eyes. This stuff makes them disappear in minutes.”