These Flattering Swim Dresses at Target Deliver Perfect ‘Tummy Control’ & Amplify Curves All at Once

Even though summer is already here, swimsuit shopping has only just officially begun. It’s time to replace last year’s collection with new, unique pieces that you’ll want to wear on repeat. Luckily, Target is the perfect destination to shop gorgeous and affordable swimsuits in bulk. There are plenty of bikinis, one-pieces, swim shorts and more to dive into and snag for the beach. But we’ve got our eyes on a particular style that’s the most flattering yet: swim dresses. Think of it as an elevated one-piece bathing suit, if you may. Swim dresses are going to be taking over every beach outing — for a good reason. They fit in all the right places, offer great coverage while still sporting a flirty flare and are versatile outfits for any occasion. Oh yes, swim dresses have one more incredible benefit that will make you fall for them. Target’s swim dresses feature sun-blocking fabric for an extra layer of protection.

One Target shopper vouched for how amazing swim dresses are for the summer: “This fits so well and is so flattering. I had a baby eight months ago, and I still have a little weight to lose,” said the reviewer. “This made me look slender and boosted my confidence. It is comfortable and stylish. I weigh 153 and ordered the large. It’s great for breastfeeding too!”

We’ve found that swim dresses at Target that’ll make it to the top of your shopping list. They come in different colors and fit to match any preference, from split sides to a high neck mesh covering. There’s even an option with pockets to keep all your essentials.

These vacation-ready looks are timeless, deliver ample cleavage support, and ‘tummy control’ as one reviewer noted. Another reviewer added, “This is the perfect swimsuit for me, but will work for anyone looking to hide certain areas of their bodies, as we all do. I’d much rather wear a swim dress over a swim skirt that cuts into your waistline.”

Head to the beach or pool in style and comfort with Target’s swim dresses under $50. Take a look below at the other swim dresses worth adding to your cart.

Add texture and detail to your swimsuit this summer with the High Neck Mesh Swim Dress. This swim dress got you coverage as you lounge in the sun, thanks to its UPF 50+ material. It comes in black or purple along with inclusive sizing for $50.

This fabulous swim dress is all about providing the utmost comfort. It features a high double tunnel neckline, split side and loose fit waist-down.

We know this isn’t exactly a swim dress, but this swim romper is a close fit, and reviewers love it. With a 4.5 overall rating, the High Neck Swim Romper delivers full bottom coverage, adjustable neckline, and, most importantly: side pockets.