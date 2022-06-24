Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Face Toning Tool Is Dubbed an ‘Age Rewind Machine’ & It’s on Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has great skin, and she’s not afraid to share her secrets. In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that she uses a NuFACE device, which keeps her skin looking tight and toned. Since then, we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it’s on sale!

But first things first. If you’re new to the NuFACE, here’s what it does: The small device uses microcurrents to stimulate facial muscles. And even though it sounds scary, it’s actually relaxing and soothing. The device promises to visibly tone the face, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles, while lifting, contouring and toning the face simultaneously.

The kit comes with the mini device, which is great for traveling, and the gel primer that protects against dehydration while using the toning device. But if you don’t prefer the mini size, you can always add the NuFace Trinity, which is a larger size of the device.

NuFACE MINI Starter Kit — $167.20, originally $209.00 (Use code JULY4 at checkout)

Shoppers also love the NuFACE mini, and as you scroll through the reviews, you’ll find ones that call the tool “worth it” and “impressive.” One reviewer said that it was an “age rewind machine,” and added, “The NuFACE tool is amazing! It smooths out my lines and also helps de-puff my face. I use this before every date with my husband to make sure my jawline and cheekbones are extremely defined.”

Another wrote that it sculpted their jawline and cheekbones “I use it every day to de-puff my face, and I swear I see the hugest difference in my jawline and cheekbones. If I know I’ll be going out, I’ll use this to tone my face before I put on my makeup – this saves me time because I never have to contour after I use this.”

A final shopper said “I bought the super cute pink one over the holiday but I can’t live without my NuFACE now! The results are pretty much instant which is incredible to see. When you invest that much in something you want to see the results.”

You have to see the results for yourself and there’s no better time than now to get the NuFace Mini — snag one while it’s on sale for 20 percent off at the SkinStore.