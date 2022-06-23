Drew Barrymore Swears by This Anti-Aging Serum That Feels Like a ‘Facial’ & It’s 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Drew Barrymore is no gatekeeper when it comes to beauty recommendations. The actress always offers her latest faves, whether it’s a soothing eye cream or TikTok viral lip gloss. But the skincare brand that she can’t get enough of is the cult-favorite Sunday Riley. Barrymore has raved about Sunday’s Riley’s Good Genes more than once on her Instagram. She says that she uses this product up to two times a week at night. The All-In-One Lactic Acid treatment delivers a boost of radiance to your tired skin. It feels like an anti-aging facial when it smooths and refreshes your complexion, thanks to its nourishing formula. This pick-me-up product includes lactic acid, which provides gentle exfoliation for a youthful glow. Sunday Riley’s Good Genes is a little pricey, but the $85 price tag just made it a bit more affordable. During SkinStore’s Fourth of July sale, you can get 20 percent off this celeb-loved product and many others.

Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment 1oz $68, originally $85 Buy now Sign Up

The Good Genes treatment also reduces the appearance of pores while brightening the skin. It eliminates dead skin cells, improves circulation and evens the skin without dark spots. Many reviews swear by this Sunday Riley serum as well. “I absolutely love this product. I use it at least five nights a week in my nightly regimen, and there isn’t a day that I don’t wake up with beautiful skin,” said a reviewer. “Definitely keeping this close to help prevent aging.”

Another reviewer added, “I like facials where you can tell you’ve had five years removed. This potion does almost the same thing, every day! You can feel it working, and your skin looks smoother and clearer.”

It’s time to restore your complexion to look its finest yet, and Good Genes will do just that. But if you want to stock up on other Sunday Riley products, there are plenty marked down.

Take a look below at other Sunday Riley must-haves on sale.

Juno Essential Face Oil

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

Juno Essential Face Oil 0.5oz $28.80, originally $36 Buy now Sign Up

Drew Barrymore also vouches for this face oil to deeply hydrate her skin. It brightens the skin without leaving it greasy and protects against environmental stressors. Get it for under $30, thanks to SkinStore’s 20 percent off sale. The 35 ml version is on sale as well.

Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream 0.5 fl. oz. $52, originally $65 Buy now Sign Up

Sunday Riley’s Auto Correct eye cream instantly lifts and brightens dark circles and puffiness. It’s also one of Barrymore’s obsessions for getting rid of all the eye area’s blemishes. It’s 20 percent off right now at SkinStore. Just use the code JULY4 at checkout to save.