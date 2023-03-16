The Cult-Fave Brightening Serum That Drew Barrymore Uses ‘Once or Twice a Week’ Is Now on Sale for 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Drew Barrymore is no gatekeeper when it comes to beauty recommendations. The actress always offers her latest faves, whether it’s a soothing eye cream or TikTok viral lip gloss. But the skincare brand that she can’t get enough of is the cult-favorite Sunday Riley. Barrymore has raved about Sunday’s Riley’s Good Genes more than once on her Instagram. She says that she uses this product up to two times a week at night. The All-In-One Lactic Acid treatment delivers a boost of radiance to your tired skin. It feels like an anti-aging facial when it smooths and refreshes your complexion, thanks to its nourishing formula. This pick-me-up product includes lactic acid, which provides gentle exfoliation for a youthful glow. Sunday Riley’s Good Genes is a little pricey, but the $85 price tag just made it a bit more affordable. During Anthropologie’s Spring Beauty Sale, you can get 20 percent off this celeb-loved product and many others.

Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment $68, originally $85 Buy now

The Good Genes treatment also reduces the appearance of pores while brightening the skin. It eliminates dead skin cells, improves circulation and evens the skin without dark spots. Many reviews swear by this Sunday Riley serum as well. “I absolutely love this product. I use it at least five nights a week in my nightly regimen, and there isn’t a day that I don’t wake up with beautiful skin,” said a reviewer. “Definitely keeping this close to help prevent aging.”

Another reviewer added, “I like facials where you can tell you’ve had five years removed. This potion does almost the same thing, every day! You can feel it working, and your skin looks smoother and clearer.”

It's time to restore your complexion to look its finest yet, and Good Genes will do just that. But if you want to stock up on other Sunday Riley products, there are plenty marked down.

Take a look below at her other fave Sunday Riley that’s on sale at Anthropologie.

Juno Essential Face Oil

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil $28.80, originally $36 Buy now

Drew Barrymore also vouches for this face oil to deeply hydrate her skin. It brightens the skin without leaving it greasy and protects against environmental stressors. Get it for under $30, thanks to Anthropologie’s 20 percent off sale.