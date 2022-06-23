RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel Swears by This $10 Trader Joe’s Hydrating Eye Cream & You Can Get it Right on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When our new favorite queen of TikTok, Bethenny Frankel, tells us a beauty product is good, then it’s good. And after receiving so many comments asking her to review skincare products from Trader Joe’s, Frankel finally relented and tested out a wide selection. And surprisingly, she does have a few faves.

“If another person tells me to review Trader Joe’s skincare, I’m going to have to get a restraining order,” Frankel starts her review video.

Though she didn’t love the Trader Joe’s tea tree oil face wash, nor the brand’s rose water toner (“There’s nothing that smells like rose about it,” she reported.), Frankel did like the Marula Facial Oil, Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer, and Trader Joe’s Supreme Hydrating Eye Cream

“Very nice eye cream,” Frankel said during application. “No problem. I like it, Picasso.”

In-store, the Supreme Hydrating Eye Cream

will set you back just under $10. But you can also get it shipped right to your front door via Amazon for just $10.99.

And Frankel isn’t the only one who loves this eye cream. Amazon reviewers love it for its natural ingredients list and because it actually hydrates the skin. “Smells great, lives up to its name and is hydrating,” one reviewer wrote. “Has clean products like Manuka honey, rose hip oil, vitamin E, and collagen. Definitely worth the price.”

You can pick up the Ultra Hydrating moisturizer

on Amazon, too. Frankel called this product “refreshing” and “cooling” and said it would be a great daytime moisturizer to wear under sunscreen because it’s so light it won’t clog your pores.

She may not have approved all the Trader Joe’s skincare, but if Frankel loves the TJ’s eye cream and gel moisturizer, you know they’re high-quality products. (And you can’t beat the price, either!)