This TikTok-Loved Upholstery Vacuum Will Make Your Furniture Look Brand New Again & It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a regular on #CleanTok, then you may have already added the Hoover CleanSlate Plus upholstery vacuum to your wish list. It’s a new favorite among the TikTok community, with TikTok user @nottheworstcleaner calling it a new staple in her household. And you can pick one up on Amazon for 21% off the original listing price.

Like the Bissell Little Green, the Hoover CleanSlate Plus uses a wet mixture to power through tough stains on soft surfaces. But this model has a wide suction head that makes cleaning larger items like couches and carpets a breeze.

Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner

Normally selling for $139.99, the Hoover CleanSlate Plus is currently on sale for just $109.99. And according to both TikTok and the reviews, it’s the only tool you’ll need from here on out to pick up after kid spills and pet messes.

“I love my new puppy .. but she has had many a pee-pee accident and muddy paws on my carpet and couch,” one funny five-star Amazon reviewer wrote. “I purchased this on Amazon, had a single scotch, watched the YouTube video on using it (I’m a visual learner), had another scotch, then went to town. It’s the best. My couch is clean. My carpet is clean. It smells nice. I have a good buzz.”

“Y’all, I have used this a few times since I received it and [I don’t know] what I have done before this,” another five-star reviewer said. “This thing is absolutely awesome, SO easy to use and the suction is great! It has spot-cleaned my carpet, it has cleaned my whole couch and my ottoman. Holy cow! You don’t realize how gross you’re furniture is (especially if you have dogs and kids) until you see the water being sucked off of it!”

If you’re ready to bring your soft surfaces back from the dead, then the Hoover CleanSlate Plus is at your service.