Shoppers Say Versed’s Summer Moisturizer Delivers The ‘Perfect Glow’ Thanks to These Illuminating Ingredients

It’s good to have options, especially when it comes to moisturizers. And if you haven’t switched up your skincare routine with one that’s suitable for summer, that means you need a lightweight moisturizer that gets multiple jobs done at once. Versed’s recently released the Weekend Glow, a daily brightening moisturizer. The weightless formula simultaneously softens, brightens and strengthens the skin. The good news? It’s budget-friendly at a price of $20, so you can easily buy a few more if you like it. There’s a likely chance once you feel how it soothes plus improves your dry and dull skin. Versed’s Weekend Glow not only gives your skin deep hydration but also a radiance that will last all day.

“Since I’ve started using this moisturizer, I’ve noticed a difference in the appearance and overall texture of my skin,” said a reviewer. “I love the glow that it gives me, and I also love how lightweight it is!”

Versed Weekend Glow

Image: Versed. Courtesy of Versed.

Weekend Glow $19.99

Compared to other Versed’s glow-worthy products, the Weekend Glow is more moisturizing and has a thicker consistency thanks to its powerful ingredients. The brightening cream includes vitamin c that delivers glow and firmness, cloudberry seed oil that softens a dry or uneven texture, and carrot root extract that defends against blue light damage.

The best part? The non-greasy formula does this without clogging pores or irritating sensitive skin. A reviewer vouch for this, and said, “I have combo dry skin, and it’s enough to keep me moisturized without the flakes later in the day! Also, not oily or heavy! But it gives and leaves just the perfect glow!”

So, snag Versed’s new brightening moisturizer now for the most luminous complexion this summer.