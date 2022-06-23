The Collagen Shake Jennifer Aniston’s Had Every Morning for a Decade Now Comes in Edible Bar Form

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s her gorgeous hair or what she eats in a day, Jennifer Aniston has a way of captivating us. And now, thanks to a recent interview, you can follow the same morning routine as the award-winning actress.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Aniston shared her morning routine that she follows daily. “I am a creature of habit,” she said. “I meditate every morning and I do write gratitude pages — not every day, but when I think to. But having a mindful morning is very important to me.” What does her morning look like? First, Aniston starts with a workout and some meditation, and then has a shake packed with collagen. “I’ve been using Vital Proteins specifically since 2014. My doctor gave it to me and said, put this in your shake in the morning. I noticed the difference in my hair, my nails, my workouts — I just noticed a real benefit from it,” she explained.

And since becoming the chief creative officer at Vital Proteins in 2020, the celebrated actress has been working to create innovative products for the brand. The most recent release was a collagen and protein bar. Aniston wanted to create a bar that she would actually eat during the day that was packed with all of the ingredients that went into her morning shakes. “I love a protein bar when I’m on the run or working and you don’t necessarily have the time to sit — it would always be a great thing that I would grab to sort of hold me over, but I found they were really big and they didn’t taste great. The flavor was off, and they were really chewy,” she told InStyle.

The Jennifer Aniston-inspired protein and collagen bars come in three flavors: Peanut Butter Fudge, Cold Brew Coffee and Dark Chocolate Coconut. Each bar has 14 grams of protein blend, and six grams of collagen peptides to fuel your day. Plus, they’re easy to digest and have less than one gram of sugar.

Shoppers also love the bars. “These are the best bars I have ever tasted. [It’s the] perfect size,” one reviewer wrote.

Another called it a “delicious energy bar,” before adding, “I love the Vital Proteins collagen powders, so I wanted to try the new bars. The Chocolate Coconut is 100 percent delicious. I have to pace myself to not devour it in three bites! I’m going to order the peanut butter next. I’m landscape gardening HARD for many hours a day this summer, and these bars are going to be my power source.”

If you’re on the go and love adding collagen to your routine, head to Amazon now and grab a pack of the Jennifer Aniston bars now.