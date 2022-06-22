This Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Has a ‘Game-Changing’ Serum That ‘Slows Down New Grays’ in a Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gray hair isn’t something to be ashamed of anymore, especially when it’s so common. It can be caused by numerous factors like chronic stress, nutrient deficiency, genetics or aging. Nowadays, plenty of celebrities are embracing their beautiful, gray locks, from Andie MacDowell to Salma Hayek. And we’re obsessing over all the natural looks taking over our feeds. But if you still choose to cover up gray hairs for now, then we’ve found a transformative product that gets the job done. Now your gray strands can return to their original colors thanks to this Nicole Kidman-approved brand, Vegamour. This hair care brand releases the Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum, which reduces the appearance of gray on new hair growth. It visibly brings back color starting after 90 days.

“The anti-gray hair serum is such an amazing innovation. It feels like the anti-wrinkle cream for hair,” a reviewer said. “I have been using the product for about a month and can see and feel how much more nourished my hair is overall.”

Vegamour Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum

Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum $78 Buy now Sign Up

For such effective results, this age-defying serum is not cheap, to say the least. It costs $78, but it’s a worthwhile purchase that saves more than the regular salon touchups. Although this Vegamour product does not get rid of gray strands for good, it does make it look more luscious rather than dry and brittle. This game-changing product also restores shine, nourishes the scalp, and will not leave the hair feeling greasy.

Note that it only works on existing gray hair, but Vegamour does have a preventive gray hair product. The Anti-Gray Hair Serum is ideal for those experiencing moderate amounts of gray hair, or rather 30 percent or fewer grays, but can still be helpful for those with more. According to Vegamour, your hair’s ability to renew its natural color depends on how much melanin is left. That’s why the longer your hair has been gray, then the more difficult it is to reverse it. Overall, this Vegamour hair serum can be used on all hair types and textures.

Shoppers swear this Vegamour hair product will ‘slow down the new grays,’ as one reviewer said. So, snag the Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum to restore color back to your hair.