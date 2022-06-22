This Drew Barrymore-Approved Eye Cream ‘Softens Under Eye Lines’ & ‘Tightens’ Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Any good skincare routine makes sure to not skip on eye cream. But for many, it’s a step that’s commonly overlooked. Even though eye cream packs a ton of benefits like fading lines and wrinkles around the eyes and smoothing dark under-eye circles, some skincare enthusiasts remain skeptical of them. But one eye cream that’s converting shoppers to religiously using it is HydroPeptide. Their Eye Authority cream is so effective that even Drew Barrymore makes it a staple in her own routine.

HydroPeptide’s Eye Authority cream is packed with 13 peptides that target dark circles, puffy eyes and signs of aging. And according to the brand, the formula also includes “crushed pearls rich in minerals and amino acids, that detoxify skin and illuminate the eye area, which diminishes the appearance of dark circles and other imperfections.”

If you’re skeptical of eye creams, know that you aren’t the only one. “Honestly, for a while, I thought that eye creams were just a sham, and nothing could help my oily, puffy, dark under-eyes,” said a shopper before adding, “My dark circles are allergy-related, and this still works. I’ve only been using it for a week, and already the skin under my eyes is tighter, brighter, and smoother. It’s erased a year of aging already! Can’t wait to see what continued use will do.”

And other shoppers can’t stop raving about the visible results they saw from using the luxurious eye cream. “[I’m] very pleased with the results. It softens the lines under my eyes.” Another called it a “miracle cream.”

One final shopper wrote “I’ve tried so many eye creams, and this is by far my favorite. Not too creamy, but moisturizing, tightens the eye area visibly and works perfectly under makeup. I use it day and night, and I doubt I’ll ever switch to a different brand. [It’s] pricey but lasts for a really long time.”