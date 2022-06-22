Blendjet, the Internet’s Favorite Blender, Has a New Attachment To Make Even Bigger & Better Smoothies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Smoothies have always been a crowd-pleaser, but when BlendJet stepped onto the scene it really elevated things to the next level. The blender brand became an instant hit thanks to the ease and convenience of their original portable blender. Now thousands of customers share their love for their BlendJets on TikTok daily — boasting its unbeatable self-cleaning and rechargeable features. Even Lisa Frank approved these on-the-go blenders. And it looks like BlendJet just did it again, with the release of their new BlendJet 2’s amazing new accessory — which actually doubles its size!

If your only gripe about BlendJet blenders is that you wish for more, BlendJet 2’s new XL 32-oz jar is the tool you need to transform your portable blender into a bigger, better version. Instead of making a smoothie or frozen drink just for one, you can take the portable BlendJet 2 blender anywhere you want — and serve up larger amounts of margs, smoothies, or whatever you’re craving this summer and beyond.

The new 32-oz jar accessory is two-times the size of the standard BlendJet 2 jar. It’s super easy to install — just screw the jar onto the base — and even easier to clean (just add water, a drop of soap and blend). The new XL jar also comes with measurement markings, which eliminates any errors, or the need for extra measuring cups.

The Internet’s favorite blender 32-oz jar is only $29.95, and comes with six jetpacks — and it’s available just in time for summer.

