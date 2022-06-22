This TikTok Viral Body Gel Smoothes Shopper’s Keratosis Pilaris In ‘Just 2 Uses’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a ton of beauty concerns to solve. Just ask Google, and you’ll find a never-ending list of skin issues people are looking to solve. At the top of the list is acne, closely followed by bumpy skin caused by skin irritants or, most commonly, Keratosis Pilaris. If you struggle with either, you’ll want to stock up on the smoothing solution that clears up the skin and leaves it brighter and smoother.

Soft Services’ Smoothing Solution is the answer to skin plagued with bumps, ingrown hairs, strawberry skin, and discoloration of elbows, knees and underarms. The treatment works to clear skin and even out any texture and pigmentation.

The smoothing solution has a gel-like texture that instantly melts into your skin. But don’t be fooled. The gel doubles as a chemical exfoliant that gently removes dead skin cells and softens the skin, thanks to the included lactic acid. In case you’re not familiar with the ingredient, lactic acid is in the family of Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and is known for treating lines, wrinkles and pigmentation. It also exfoliates and leaves skin brighter and clearer.

Soft Services Smoothing Solution

Soft Services

Shoppers love the solution and say that it gives “baby soft skin.” They also confirmed that skin looks brighter and smoother with consistent use. One reviewer wrote: “Loved this purchase! It made a difference in my skin texture and brightness in about a week. People in my life noticed, too. The tube seemed big, but I’m realizing I can use it on other areas like elbows and knees.”

The smoothing solution is so impressive that one shopper reported it solved their Keratosis Pilaris. “My arms cleared dramatically within days. I use a small amount every few days to maintain, plus after shaving or waxing.”

Another reviewer said that after giving birth, their KP was worse than ever, but Soft Services’ Smoothing Solution helped. “This works! I’ve had KP for most of my life and have been able to manage more or less with Cerave SA lotion, but after having a baby last year, my KP was worse than ever before. After two uses, I could notice the smoothing solution was working.”

Want to see the results for yourself? Stock up on the smoothing solution that shoppers can’t get enough of. We’re sure you’re going to love the results.