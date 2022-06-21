Amazon Shoppers Swear This $25 Electric Peeler ‘Strips Away Prep Time in Seconds’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no arguing that peeling vegetables is one of those annoyances in meal prepping. It takes time and precision to ensure all the unwanted skin is removed and fingers are intact. However, peelers are a necessity even occasionally for those who opt for pre-cut produce at the store. Either way, we’ve found a simple way to peel your ingredients that’ll save you time and money. This electric peeler at Amazon can effortlessly peal a variety of vegetables and fruits, from potatoes to apples. For just $25, it takes so much less time that you won’t want to go back to a typical peeler.

“All I can say is what took so long to make such an easy convenient peeler?” said a reviewer. “The peeler stripped away my prep time, in seconds, its light, and comfortable in the hand and actually peel on its own, guide it the way you feel comfortable for different shapes and sizes, and poof you’re done, it’s that easy.”

PANGPENG Electric Peeler

PANGPENG Electric Peeler

The electric peeler comes as a 3-in-1 set that contains three stainless steel blades that handle all slicing tasks. The three cutter heads consist of a one-edger peeler for thicker produce, a two-way peeler that’s suitable for thinner produce, and a julienne peeler that is great for garnishes or salad toppings. All you have to do is press one button to start scraping away. Note that Amazon does have A USB rechargeable or battery-operated buy options, but we suggest the USB is much more efficient and long-lasting.

“This is hands down the most favorite kitchen gadget I have bought this year (I bought it in March),” another reviewer said, “I use it to peel potatoes, carrots and mangoes and it makes peeling anything so easy and fast.”

So, don’t spend long periods of time trying to peel produce for just one meal. Instead, add this $25 electric peeler to your cart for a quick and easy task going forward.