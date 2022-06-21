Target Is Having a Big Sale on Fire Pits So Now’s the Time to Spruce up Your Outdoor Space

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re still in the process of setting up your outdoor hangout spot for the summer, then you’re in luck. Target is having a 30% off sale on all its fire pits right now so you can get the perfect one for your space.

From gas-powered space-saving pits to wood-burning pits you can cook on, Target has something for every fire pit enthusiast. And there are options starting well under $100.

The Project 62 fire column, for example, is an awesome fire pit alternative for small spaces. It stands 22 inches high and is just 10 inches round, yet it provides heat within a 2.5-foot radius. Plus, the fire column is propane powered, so all you have to do is hook up a propane tank and use the adjuster knob on the column to control the flame. And right now, this pit is under $100.

For even smaller spaces, the Threshold tabletop firepit is ideal. It can be used as a centerpiece or placed on a low table to provide ambiance and warmth to those sitting around it. This one is also propane-powered and the flame can be controlled with a single adjuster knob. You can pick this pit up for just $63 right now.

And for those who appreciate a classic fire pit moment, the Sunnydaze Cosmic Stars and Moons pit is ready to be loaded up with wood and used to keep warm or toast marshmallows. It also comes with a cooking grate and fire poker so you can roast hotdogs camp-style. And the stars and moons cutouts are so sweet, this pit looks just as good when it’s too hot to light a fire.

Now is the time to strike and pick up a backyard fire pit to complete your patio space.