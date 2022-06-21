Meghan Markle Loves These Rain Boots & They’re On Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the best time of the year: Summer that is. Of course, we’re excited about the new season, but we’re even more excited for all of the summer sales happening now. One sale, you don’t want to miss Hunter’s summer sale that has up to 50 percent off on some of the brand’s best-selling shoes, including Meghan Markle’s rain boots.

Rain boots aren’t the only items on sale, though. There’s also a huge selection of slides, clogs, and even clothing. In the sale section, there’s something for everyone in your family, even the kids.

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Rain Boots

Markle was spotted in these original gloss boots from Hunter while running errands. They’re comfortable, functional, and cute. And, even though this exact pair isn’t on sale, you will want to keep these in your closet.

Original Tall Gloss Rain Boots $175

Tall Back Adjustable Rain Boots

These classic tall rain boots are great to have on hand for rainy days. The tall fit keeps feet dry and protected against all elements — they’re even great in the snow, paired with these cozy socks, of course.

Tall Back Adjustable Rain Boots $99.00, originally $165.00

Women’s Adjustable Slides

These slides come just in time for the summer season. These comfortable sandals are adjustable and customizable to your feet. The best feature of the shoes? The footbed feels soft like a beach towel. The sandals are also easy to clean, and they dry fast!

Adjustable Slides $31.00, originally $45.00

Original Chelsea Boots

If you’re not a fan of tall boots, this is a great option. The Chelsea boot has a shorter design and a wide ankle. The Hunter boots are still waterproof with elastic side gussets. The shoes look great with any outfit option, even jeans.