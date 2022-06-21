If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For many, when you say the words “perfect summer sandal” the Tory Burch Miller sandals come to mind. And for those who love a bit of added comfort, the Miller Cloud sandals, which have a bit of a platform, are where it’s at. But…that $240 price tag is, well, not so perfect.

Thankfully, Nordstrom Rack is coming in clutch with a $50 Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandal dupe from Dolce Vita. And what’s even better is that the dupe sandals are currently on sale for under $35.

Made from a synthetic leather-like material (making these a great option for vegan shoppers), the thong sandals from DV by Dolce Vita come in brown, black, white, yellow, and pink. They feature subtle studding around the laser-cut detail as well as a cushioned footbed that will keep your arches happy.

“Love these sandals, they are so comfy and attractive,” one five-star reviewer wrote about these dupes. “Love the thick sole on a sandal for extra cushioning. A nice leather-free dupe for the Tory Burch Miller Clouds … Very pleased with these and would buy again.”

Another reviewer wrote that these are the perfect sandals to dress up and dress down all summer long. “I ordered these sandals because I needed some kind of summer footwear that could go casual or be dressed up! This sandal covers both of those requirements!! The support makes them a very comfortable shoe!!”

For reference, here are the original Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals and you can see the ones on sale at Nordstrom Rack are nearly identical!

The originals are on sale right now as well on the Tory Burch website but the sale price is still $169.

And if you’re in love with that sleek original flat sole of the Miller sandals, then you need to check out the Amazon dupe we found earlier this year. They’re pretty much an identical version of the Tory Burch sandals with a much more appealing price.

For less than $35, you can get that chic Tory Burch look without blowing through your summer budget. The perfect summer sandal is actually more within reach than you originally thought!