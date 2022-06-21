This Tone-Evening Skin Tint Has a Wrinkle Reducing Secret Ability & It’s Only $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Multi-step routines are a thing of the past. Whether it’s a 2-in-1 or 5-in-1 product, beauty has become a whole lot easier and quicker. Maybe you already have that one miracle product that does it all. But if you’re willing to add a new multi-effective item into your collection, then we have a beauty find that’s worth testing out. Plus, this one won’t break the bank because it’s only $5. Wet n Wild’s Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator is more than just a moisturizer. Instead, it’s a tinted moisturizer that keeps your complexion looking radiant, hydrated, and flawless. “This lasts all day, actually hydrates your skin all day, and just looks so pretty,” said a reviewer. “Because this is so lightweight yet has coverage, it’s perfect for everyday wear and perfect for textured skin.”

Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator

Image: Wet n Wild Courtesy of Wet n Wild.

When it comes to quenching your dry skin, this tinted moisturizer has an ultra-hydrating formula thanks to its hyaluronic acid and squalane ingredients. Simanteously, it offers buildable coverage in every unique skin tone from sheer to medium. Its soft semi-matte finish is the perfect base for makeup as it blends in easily as if it’s a second skin.

But what makes it incredible is how it conceals fine lines and blemishes without appearing overly thick and heavy. “I tried this based on other reviews raving about it for mature skin,” said a reviewer. “I’ve not had great luck with tinted moisturizers, but this one is wonderful. It covers like makeup with minimal amounts and blurs lines, wrinkles, and pores without caking in them all day.”

Reviewers also raved about how this tinted moisturizer does not settle into fine lines. Another shopper added, “this product not only has a great coverage but also reduces the pores and expression lines look, the color was great, and you just have to apply a few drops to get your face and neck fully covered.”

So, take care of dehydrated skin and blemishes together with Wet n Wild’s Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator . It’s the one-step solution to add to your cart now.