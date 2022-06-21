If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you can’t get enough of Magnolia, and all the farmhouse-inspired decor the Joanna Gaines-founded brand has to offer — we get it. The obsession is real, and it goes far beyond Fixer Upper. If you’ve never been able to make it to the brand’s big store in Waco, Texas, Chip and Joanna Gaines collaborated with Target years ago to create a simple solution: to bring all the home decor items we love to us via Target. That’s how their lifestyle brand, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, was born — and right now, Target is having a sale on hundreds of Hearth & Hand products in-store and online through the end of this week.

Thanks to Target’s sale, you can feel pretty guilt-free about finally snagging all the farmhouse-style home items you’ve been eyeing up. Almost every Hearth & Hand item is discounted meaning candles, faux plants, throw pillows, mirrors, serving trays, tea towels, and wreaths are all 20% off.

Textured Dobby Stripe Shower Curtain in Gray

The gray-striped cloth shower curtain from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target brings a pretty, soft look to any neutral bathroom. It’s a subtle statement piece, complete with tassel accents and button holes on top for stress-free installment. You can save $5 on the popular shower curtain, bringing it down to $19.99 with the sale.

Lazy Susan

This elevated Lazy Susan brings a charming, sleek take on the classic handy tabletop platter. Crafted from wood with metal handles, this Lazy Susan is durable — and can hold just about anything, like decorative faux plants or a hot dish. The sale brings this functional Hearth & Hand with Magnolia piece down to just $31.99.

14″ Faux Eucalyptus Wire Wreath

Eucalyptus-inspired home decor is still going strong, and this faux eucalyptus wire wreath by Hearth & Hand with Magnolia makes it easy to see why. The faux leaves are neatly attached to a gold wired hoop — it’s a really simple-yet-outstanding accent for any door or wall space. The 14-inch wreath is on sale for $11.99.

