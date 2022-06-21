Upgrade Your Travel Packing With This Shoe Bag That Fits 3 Pairs & Even Slips Over a Suitcase Handle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even when you are trying to pack light, it can be difficult to only pack a single pair of shoes for a vacation — especially if you are doing a bunch of different activities during your trip. That’s where this handy shoe traveling case from Amazon comes into play. You can pack up to three different pairs of shoes and keep them separately from your clothes either inside your suitcase or over the handle.

The Mossio Shoe Bag

is a water-resistant, zip-close travel bag that can fit up to three pairs of shoes up to size 13. Flatter shoes like sandals, mules, or slip-on flats can be stored in the mesh pouches on the cover of the bag while you can easily fit a pair of sneakers or heels in the larger section.

And over 2,100 Amazon shoppers have found this travel bag to be a lifesaver — especially those who say they’re chronic over-packers.

Mossio Shoe Bag

Mossio Shoe Bag

“Great for traveling! I’m visiting my sister end of March and I always overpack,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I honestly probably only need two pairs of shoes but I’m taking extra for different outfits. I was able to fit my Minnie Mouse Vans in the larger compartment, Tory Burch sandals and my Birkenstock dupes in this bag … The back also has a small pocket to store a couple of no-show socks.”

And the fact that this bag can carry larger shoes is a huge sell for those with larger shoe sizes. “I love the fact that my size 11 shoes can fit in it!!!!!” another five-star reviewer wrote. “I can fit two pairs of regular shoes in the large pocket and one or two pairs of flip-flops in the small front pocket.”

Help your future over-packing self find some peace of mind with this convenient travel bag. Because let’s be honest — what’s a fun vacation without several shoe options?