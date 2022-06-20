Aldi Is Selling the Cutest Fourth of July Decor & Everything Is Super Affordable

Aldi is our go-to spot for chic, inexpensive home décor and welcome mats. Who doesn’t want to pick up a woven basket while picking up fresh fruit? But did you know this grocery store also has holiday-themed décor, including the cutest red, white, and blue items for Fourth of July?!

Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds posted photos of these amazing porch hangings, signs, and gnomes on Saturday along with their affordable prices.

“Reversible Porch signs $14.99, Summer Gnomes $8.99, and Reversible Box Signs $4.99,” they wrote.

The first photo shows three patriotic-themed porch signs, including one that says “Welcome” with a red, white, and blue truck in place of the “o.” Another is a gnome wearing a striped hat in flag colors and holding a red star. It reads, “Land of the Free.” Finally, another “Welcome” sign is available, this time in blue and white with white stars and red-and-white stripes on the top and bottom.

There are also four Summer Reversible Box Sign options, which include a patriotic side and a neutral summertime side. One reads “Fireworks and Freedom” with stars, with the back all yellow with the words, “Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy.” Another has a patriotic gnome holding an American flag on one side, and the saying, “If you’re not barefoot then you’re overdressed on the other.”

One sign has a red truck with stars in the back and “Since 1776” on the door. The back has a cheeky saying, “Sometimes I wet my plants,” along with a picture of plants being watered. The last one says, “If it involves fireworks, summer nights, barbecue, cold drinks & freedom count me in.” On the other side is a picture of a flamingo on one foot, which says, “Don’t make me put my foot down.”

Finally, the gnomes will look adorable on a table or shelf. They come in various skin tones with noses poking out of long beards and tall, pointy hats in various combinations of stars and stripes and red, white, and blue.

“The July 4th stuff is SO cute! 🇺🇸” one person commented. “Absolutely adorable ❤️,” added another. These will only be available for a limited time, so go shopping this week if you’re hoping to grab one.

These are all so fun and will be the perfect decorations for your outdoor July 4 party!

